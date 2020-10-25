Wilford Ray Thomas, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born March 7, 1948, to the late Buck and Elsie Morgan Thomas in Daviess County, where he graduated from Owensboro High School, he was a mechanic at Don Moore for 33 years, and a member of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed taking his dog, Bear, to shows, playing pool, watching NASCAR and loved fishing.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Thomas.
Survivors include his brother, Gary Thomas of Maceo; and several cousins.
I would like to thank the staff at Twin Rivers for taking care of Ray over the past 22 years. The kindness that they showed and treated him like he was family. It was a blessing to have so many compassionate people watching over him.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery with Bro. Matt Boyd officiating.
