MCHENRY — Wilford “DBoy” Watson, 87, of McHenry died Sunday, August 7, 2022, surrounded by his family under the care of Hospice of Ohio County. Mr. Watson retired from Ohio County Balefill.
Survivors: companion, Carolyn Allen; son,
Jamie Watson; daughter, Rebecca (Dwayne) Laughary; brothers, Billy Ray Watson and Bobby Joe Watson; and sister, Joyce (Bobby) Casteel.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Fisher Cemetery in McHenry. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Wilford “DBoy” Watson by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented