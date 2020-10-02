CENTRAL CITY — Wilford “Wayne” Dorroh, 87, of Central City, died at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mr. Dorroh was born Sept. 22, 1933, in Lyon County. He was a plant manager at TVA, retiring in 1993. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church for 59 years, where he served as Sunday School teacher, deacon and worship leader. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Louise Dorroh.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Bennett Dorroh of Central City; son Patrick W. (Marla) Dorroh of LaPorte, Indiana; grandsons Colby (Audra) Dorroh and Lance Dorroh; granddaughter Mary-Kaitlyn Dorroh; great-grandchildren Kenley Dorroh and Warren Dorroh; sister Donna Parsley; brother Carroll Dorroh; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be noon Friday at Temple Baptist Church with the Rev. Adam Brown officiating. Burial in New Bethel Cemetery in Eddyville. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Family and friends who are attending the funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
