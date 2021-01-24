Wilgus “Dude” Vest, 95, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born in Morgan County on Aug. 9, 1925, to the late Bishop and Ada Phipps Vest. Dude served in the U.S. Army and Navy. After serving in the military, he became a police officer and went on to retire as a coal miner. He was a member of the VFW and an avid baseball fan. Dude enjoyed talking to people and did not know a stranger.
Dude is survived by his wife, Ollie Vest; his children, Sandy Reed, Wayne Vest and Nadine Vest; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow Saturday at Grassy Lick Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
