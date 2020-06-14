POWDERLY — Willa Dean Martin, 86, of Powderly, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at her residence. She was a homemaker and a member of the Pentecostal faith.
Survivors include her son, Mike Martin; and daughter Candace Theodosis.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens in Powderly. Visitation will be held Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
