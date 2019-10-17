POWDERLY — Willa Dean Neal, 86, of Powderly, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Riverside Care in Calhoun. Willa Dean was born March 20, 1933, in Muhlenberg County and was a member of Powderly Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mathew Neal Jr.
She is survived by her son, Dennis (Christine) Neal of Richmond; grandson Mathew Neal III of San Diego; and a great-granddaughter Willa Neal of San Diego.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Mark Jones officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be Thursday after 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
