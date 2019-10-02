CENTRAL CITY -- Willa Dean Tudor Noffsinger, 95, of Central City, died Oct. 1, 2019, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was born May 31, 1924, in Muhlenberg County, the youngest daughter of William Daniel and Susan Ollie Watkins Tudor.
She graduated from Bremen High School and Western Kentucky University and retired as a school teacher. She taught at Bremen Elementary and Central City Elementary for 34 years, with teaching second grade being her favorite. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she worked in many activities of the church, especially teaching. Her hobbies included painting in oils on canvas, other forms of art and ancestry research. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lehman Hughes Noffsinger; brothers Edgar Tudor, Emit Tudor and Alton Tudor; sisters Anne Noffsinger, Amy Holland and Gladys Jones; and her parents.
Survivors include nephews Harold Tudor of Greenville and Ron Jones of Central City; and niece Kaye Stirsman of Bradenton, Florida.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with the Rev. Scott Casebier officiating. Burial in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented