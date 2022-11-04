Willa Faye Hughes, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Hermitage Care and Rehab. She was born September 14, 1939, in Lewisport to the late Albert and Francis MacDaniel. Willa was a mother to four girls, a grandmother, and great-grandmother, and these titles were her biggest accomplishment. She adored her “precious” grandchildren and loved her family unconditionally in the way that only a mother could. Willa could be described as a true “mama bear.” She was nurturing, loving, and giving. She will be greatly missed by her entire family.
In addition to her parents, Willa was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Raymond Hughes, and her sons-in-law, David Rupert and Mark Kelley.
She is survived by her daughters, Cathy Rupert, Liz Pandolfino, Donna (Steve) Pynn, and Jennifer Kelley; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Peggy (David) Cooper, Brenda Cameron, and Jody (Ruth) MacDaniel; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Willa Hughes may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented