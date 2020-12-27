LEXINGTON — Willanna S. Steinweg, 93, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Born Oct. 14, 1927, in Pleasureville, she was the daughter of the late William Iverson Sparks and Mariam Adams Sparks. She was a graduate of Valley High School and attended the University of Louisville.
Willanna was a lifelong resident of Kentucky. She married Lester A. Steinweg on May 21, 1949, in Louisville. They were blessed with 66 years of marriage until Lester’s death in 2015. Willanna’s love for her Lord, her family, her friends and neighbors was evident. She and Lester set up their home in the early years in Owensboro and were charter members of Peace Lutheran Church. She enjoyed travelling, sewing, fishing and playing cards. In 1978, the family moved to the Lexington area, where she was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. After Lester’s retirement, they began gardening and would enter their fruits and vegetables in the Kentucky State Fair, winning numerous ribbons throughout the years.
Survivors include four children, William Steinweg of Blue Springs, Missouri, Sandra Thompson of Lexington, Rebecca Graven (Dennis) of Deltona, Florida, and Jane Doss (Norman) of Lexington; three grandchildren, Jason Thompson, Kristin Thompson Lococo (Kevin) and Dr. David Steinweg (Allison); three great-grandchildren, Nicholas Lococo, Matthew Lococo and Eva Thompson; and three nieces in Wisconsin, Sharon Mylrea, Susan Strong and Sandra Herritz.
Services will be 2:30 p.m. EST Tuesday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Road officiated by the Rev. Jim Bettermann. Burial will be in the Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. EST Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40504 or St. John’s Lutheran Church Building Fund, 516 Pasadena Drive, Lexington, KY 40503.
Commented