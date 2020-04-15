Willard D. Schroader, 94, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord in heaven on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Hermitage Care & Rehabilitation Center. He was born March 29, 1926, in Ohio County to to the late Robert Dee and Lois Fulkerson Schroader. Willard was a U.S. Army and World War II veteran. He was the owner of Schroader’s Custom Picture Framing for 32 years and was a lifelong member of Hall Street Baptist Church. Willard was a lifelong musician and member of several bands. He enjoyed dancing, especially ballroom and square dancing. Willard was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord.
Along with his parents, Willard is preceded in death by his brothers, Mitchell, Sherman and Carl Schroader; and his sister, Irene Welborn.
Willard is survived by the love of his life for 70 years, Mary Lee “Drake” Schroader; his son, Jeff (Nita) Schroader; his grandchildren, Karen (Rob) Pierce, Nancy (Jason) Pierce and Lydia (Nick) Hunn; 11 great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Lillian, Wanda, June, Jane and Mary.
Private services will be held at a later date. Burial to take place at Memorial Gardens.
