BEAVER DAM -- Willard J. Key, 88, of Beaver Dam, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, under the care of Hospice of Ohio County. He was born May 9, 2019, in Echols to the late Thomas M. Key and Maggie Jane Huff Key. Mr. Key retired from Peabody Coal Co. where he worked at Martwick, River Queen and Homestead mines. He was a member of UMWA Local 9800 and Echols General Baptist Church. Mr. Key served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, William Key, Everett Key and Herbert Key; and two sisters, LouAnna Sailings and Margie Ross.
He leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Ina Mae Key of Hartford; one son, Douglas Key of Beaver Dam; one daughter, Penelope "Penny" (Jeff) Sims of Georgetown; and a sister, Brenda (Denzel) Scott of Echols.
Services will be noon Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Jamie Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Echols Cemetery in Echols. Friends may visit with Mr. Key's family from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for Mr. Willard J. Key's family by visiting his memorial page at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
