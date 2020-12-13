FORDSVILLE — Willard J. McManaway, 88, of Fordsville, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at his home. He was born in Easton to the late Samuel Earl and Virginia McManaway. He was retired from Commonwealth Aluminum and was an Army veteran. He was a member of Easton United Methodist Church.
He was preceded also in death by his wife, Betty “Jane” McManaway; a brother, Elza Earl McManaway; and a sister, Lillian Vandgrift.
Survivors include a daughter, Shirley (Joe) Peacock of Fordsville; a son, Darrell (Shelley) McManaway of Philpot; five grandchildren, Byron and Angela Laslie, Nicholas and Kendra McManaway, Kalie and Josh Richards, Tyler and Alex McManaway and Samantha McManaway; and nine great-grandchildren.
Family graveside services are private. Burial will be in Newton Springs Cemetery with military honors by the Ohio County Honor Guard.
Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville. Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
Commented