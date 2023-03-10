GRAHAM — Willard Jonah Watson, 68, of Graham, died Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2023, at 9:10 p.m. at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. He was a correctional officer for the Green River Correctional Facility and was also a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Wanda Rolley Watson; children, Tammy (Kevin) McGehee, Marquetta (Jeff) Aliberti, and Chad (Alisha) Watson; sisters, Brenda Moore and Vivian Embrey; brother, Randall Watson; and mother, Christine Waters Watson.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
