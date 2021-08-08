Willard Smith, 99, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest. He was born Aug. 22, 1921, in Wayne County to the late Thomas and Ernie Marsh Smith. Willard retired after 33 years from Fields Packing and was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during World War II. Willard loved woodworking and crafts and liked to hunt.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lorene Buck Smith; daughter Brenda Stephens; siblings Margie, Wanda, Dean, John and Milford; grandson David Daniels; and a great-granddaughter, Heather Bickett.
He is survived by two sons, Joseph Smith of Bay Minette, Alabama, and Thomas Smith (Johnna) of Columbia, Missouri; daughter Barbara Daniels (Jimmy) of Madisonville; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; and siblings Knox and Aelita.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Cecil Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bells Run Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
