William A. “Billy” Payne, 86, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born March 16, 1935, in Daviess County to the late Herman Sr. and Pauline Kauffeld Payne. Billy retired from Commonwealth Aluminum in 1997.
In a word, he was exceptional. It sounds trite to say, but he was the best of everything — husband, daddy, grandaddy, great-granddaddy, brother, uncle and friend. But he was so much more.
To know him was to know a man who was someone extremely special to so many, but none so special as to his family, and a man who was a wonderful combination of hard and soft. He would melt over his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was everything to him.
His fishing skills were the envy of many. Billy enjoyed dancing, and he and his bride of 60 years were known to clear the dancefloor. They were fabulous and full of love and laughter.
Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jo Payne; his brother, Joseph Payne; and his sisters, Aileen Noe, Joan Adkins, Nancy Crowe and Beverly Payne.
He was very proud of his close-knit family. Those who celebrate his life are his two sons, Mark (Gwen) and Michael (Arlene) Payne of Owensboro; his four daughters, Debbi (Rich) Wagner, Sharon (Ronnie) Thompson, Vickie (Greg Cowan) Bowlds and Susan (Donnie) Risse, all of Owensboro; 13 grandchildren, Christopher (Lauren) Payne, Kelsey (Dustin) Leonard, Allison (Jeff) Collins, Lori Thompson, Amy Thompson, Stephani Thompson, Laci (Craig) Millay, Megan (Michael) Bartlett, Jill (Kyle) Chappell, Casey (Nathan) Storm, Amanda (Ricky) Taylor, Dana Payne and Alex (Katie) Bowlds; 28 great-grandchildren and three more on the way; nine step-grandchildren; 18 step-great-grandchildren; his brothers, Herman Payne Jr., Carl Payne and Robert Payne; and numerous nieces and nephews. All of this because two people fell in love.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with prayers beginning at 7 p.m., and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Billy Payne may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
