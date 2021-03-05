William A. “Buddy” Daugherty, 76, of Owensboro, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. Buddy was retired from Perdue.
He leaves behind to treasure many memories his son, Junior Daugherty; and siblings, Marion (Linda) Daugherty, Charles Daugherty, Beulah Condit, Kitty (DJ) Johnson and Kathy (Ed) Kitka.
Service: 12 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Friday until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: William A. “Buddy” Daugherty Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, PO Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
