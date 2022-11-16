REYNOLDS STATION — William A. Dawson, 74, of Reynolds Station, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Breckinridge County July 10, 1948, to the late William Thomas and Mary Mildred Emery Dawson. William was retired from waste management. He enjoyed working on tractors and lawnmowers and taking walks in the woods.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Rose Elaine Dawson and Diane McCaslin, and step-grandson, Jacob Lathery.
William is survived by his wife of 18 years, Carolyn Payne Dawson; children, William Keith (Tonya) Dawson, Shalene (Archie) Roach, and Carolyn (Phillip) Elaine Cambron; stepsons, Jim Husk and Chuck Husk; grandchildren, Kayla, Kelsey, Courtney, Brittany, and Jacey; step-grandchildren, Beth Husk, Eric Husk, Heath Lathery, and Amanda Bullock; nine great-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Bessie Ballow, Manuel Dawson, Albert Dawson, Martha Rice, and Tommy Dawson; along with several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel, with burial following in Serenity Hills, Hawesville.
