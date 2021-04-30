HARDINSBURG — William A. Hinton Sr., 76, of Kirk, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He retired from Reynolds Aluminum and was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Sally Hinton; son Bill Hinton Jr.; and daughters Wanda Poulter and Roxanna Hansford.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, McQuady. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: From 3:30 to 8 p.m. Friday with prayer service at 7:30 p.m. and after 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church.
Commented