William Allen Goode, 86, of Owensboro, passed away on March 4, 2023, at his residence. He was born on May 6, 1936 in Daviess County to the late Allen and Alma Goode. Bill was a man of many talents. He was a farmer, a pilot, a musician who could play the guitar, pick a mean 5-string banjo and sing backup vocals. He enjoyed flying any type of airplane, giving away vegetables from his garden and drinking early morning coffee with friends. The love of his life was June Ann, and a very large piece of Bill’s heart went with her when she died. Although it’s difficult, he had asked that we remember him with a smile and not a tear. “We are born, and we die. If we are lucky, we get to love something in between.”
He is preceded in death by his wife, June Ann Goode; his son, Steve Goode; and granddaughter, Aubrey Michelle Clark.
Survivors include his two sons, Jayce Allen Goode (Linda) and Keith Goode (Carol); a daughter, Marilyn Gail Clark (Darriel); brother, Jim Goode (Bonna); sister, Carole Riddle (Ellis); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Billy wishes were to have no service or visitation.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davis
Commented