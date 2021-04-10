HARTFORD — William Alvin “Billy” Murphy, 40, of Hartford, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Owensboro. Billy was born Oct. 22, 1980, in Portage, Indiana, to Linda Chapman and Dennis Murphy. Billy was a graduate of Ohio County High School. He loved hunting, fishing and wrestling with his nieces and nephews. He was employed by Ragù in Owensboro.
He was preceded in death by Richard Pirelli, Edward and Alice Wilson and Alvin and Julie Murphy.
Survivors include his mother, Linda (Dale) Chapman of Hartford; his father, Dennis (Mary) Murphy of Beaver Dam; his brother, D.J. (April) Murphy; two sisters, Leann (Jonathan) Beasley and Julie (Mike) Bayles; nieces and nephews Hannah Murphy, Georgia Beasley, Rachel Murphy, Jackson Beasley and Eliza Murphy; aunts and uncles Joseph (Therese) Pirelli, David (Kim) Murphy and Pat (Karen) Murphy; and several cousins.
Services are 3 p.m. Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Greg Hillard officiating. Burial will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery in Utica. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Due to health regulations, we can only seat 60% of our capacity and face masks are required.
The Family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the American Heart Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
