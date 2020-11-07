REYNOLDS STATION — William Archie “Bill” Rhoades, 84, of Reynolds Station, died at his home Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. He was born May 7, 1936, in Fordsville to the late Latney and Alpha Kelley Rhoades. He enjoyed watching old Westerns, NASCAR and basketball.
In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Mary Emilene Howard Rhoades; and two siblings, Kelley Rhoades and Tom Rhoades.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Kathy Henson and her husband, Jerry; granddaughter Courtney Montgomery; and four nieces and nephews, Larry, Roger, Jenny Sue and Laura Kay Rhoades.
A funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday with prayers at 2:30 p.m. at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
