ELIZABETHTOWN — William Arthur “Bill” Howard, 92, of Elizabethtown, was born Sept. 10, 1930, in Whitesville and died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Elizabethtown. As the oldest son of 13 children, Bill grew up a hard worker on their family farm and in 1950 enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Following a 1954 honorable discharge, Bill worked in the Fort Knox/Louisville area, and in 1957 he met and married his wife, Trudy Klapheke. The couple eventually settled in Elizabethtown and Bill retired from Fort Knox housing maintenance in 1980. He had a full life of hunting, fishing, woodworking, cooking, gardening, and especially loving his family. Bill leaves a legacy of being a great role model for all who knew him.
Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Trudy; their four children, Joe Howard (Jana), Julia Helms (Brian), Teresa Howard, and Chris Howard (Roberta); two grandchildren, Emily (Jacob) and Mark; four siblings, James Claude Howard, Patsy Jones, Dorothy Howard, and Gerard (Brenda) Howard; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service
was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023,
at St. James Catholic Church, and the burial followed in St. James Cemetery. Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
For expressions of sympathy, the family requests that loved ones perform an act of kindness to others in remembrance of Bill.
Monetary contributions can be made to St. James Catholic School, one of Bill’s favorite charities.
