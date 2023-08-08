William Arthur “Bill” Howard was born Sept. 10, 1930 in Whitesville and died Aug. 7, 2023 in Elizabethtown.
The oldest son of 13 children, Bill grew up a hard worker on their family farm and in 1950 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Following a 1954 honorable discharge, Bill worked in the Fort Knox/Louisville area where in 1957 he met and married his wife Trudy Klapheke.
Eventually settling in Elizabethtown, Bill retired from Fort Knox housing maintenance in 1980. He had a full life of hunting, fishing, woodworking, cooking, gardening and especially loving his family. Bill leaves a legacy of being a great role model for all who knew him.
Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Trudy; their four children, Joe Howard (Jana), Julia Helms (Brian), Teresa Howard and Chris Howard (Roberta); and two grandchildren, Emily (Jacob) and Mark. Bill is also survived by four siblings, many nieces and nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. James Catholic Church. Burial to follow in St. James Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home.
For expressions of sympathy, the family requests an act of kindness to others while remembering Bill. Monetary contributions can be made to St. James Catholic School, one of Bill’s favorite causes.
Condolences may be expressed online at brownfuneral.com.
