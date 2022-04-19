William Augustine Washington passed away at the age of 29 on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. He was born on June 23, 1992 in Owensboro, Kentucky.
He is survived by his parents Michael and Sans Washington, his siblings Benjamin and Anne Washington, and his grandmother Bonnie S. “Nina” Washington, all of Owensboro, Kentucky. This notice would be incomplete without mentioning William’s particular friend and constant companion, Miss Lucy C. Washington, a calico feline with copious fur, attitude, and energy. As William did for his many friends and acquaintances, for him Miss Lucy was a source for much amusement, comfort, and love.
William was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Larry A. Washington III of Owensboro, Kentucky and maternal grandmother, Regina Good of Denton, Maryland.
William’s interests were as eclectic and broad as the multitude of friends he leaves behind. In his younger years he enjoyed equestrian sports, tennis, violin, and skateboarding. In his later years he retained his love of skateboarding and expanded his musical interests to include guitar, mandolin, ukulele, electric bass, harmonica, and dobro. As music was his primary passion in life, he enjoyed attending music festivals and concerts. Despite his red hair and light complexion, he pursued outdoor activities such as camping, kayaking, sailing, and paddleboarding.
In whatever capacity he served, whether in work or his personal relationships, William strove to encourage and support those around him. William took pride in his ability to use his experience to provide the leadership, mentoring, and encouragement necessary to aid others to be the best they could be. William’s positive energy and special ability to identify and accentuate the strengths of others always made him a valued co-worker, employee, and friend.
Services for William A. Washington will be at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home with a Celebration of Life service at 6 p.m.
William’s family requests any expressions of sympathy be in the form of a donation directed to the William Washington Educational Fund in care of Chase Bank. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
