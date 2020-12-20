William B. “Bill” Carrico, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born May 20, 1950, in Daviess County to the late James Wallace and Frances Bickwermert Carrico. He was of the Catholic faith and retired from the Aleris Co. after 37 years. Bill was an avid fan of UK basketball and Atlanta Braves baseball. He had a great sense of humor, never met a stranger and was a friend to many.
Bill was also preceded in death by his brother, James Leon Carrico Sr.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia Carrico; two daughters, Jennifer and her husband, Maj. Nicholas Reeder (U.S. Air Force) of Bethesda, Maryland; and Jamie and her husband, Toby Jeffries, of Evansville; nine grandchildren, Colby, Gracey, Jackson and Paisley Reeder and Taylor, Morgan, Austin, Anderson and Jake Jeffries; one great-grandchild, Brynn Jeffries; two nieces, Angie Carrico Cambron and Kelly Carrico; and one nephew, Leon Carrico Jr.
Private graveside services will be Tuesday at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
