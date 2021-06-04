William B. “Bill” Haynes, 85, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, after fighting a battle with ALS. He was born July 29, 1935, in Knottsville to the late Newman and Mary Ruth Haynes.
Bill graduated from St. Williams High School in 1954 and went on to serve our country in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years. After retiring from the military, he worked at ALCOA from 1976 until 1993. He was a true patriot and a proud member of the VFW and American Legion. Bill was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. He enjoyed his family, grandchildren and golfing with his friends. Bill loved being on the golf course and played various courses all over the country.
He adored all of his grandchildren and made so many memories with each one of them. Bill also enjoyed vacationing in California to visit his daughters and grandchildren and in Florida, where he loved walks on the beach and spending time with friends and family. He had a lifelong passion for flying and received his pilot’s license, allowing him to take several of his grandchildren on amazing adventures after his retirement. Bill lived his life to the fullest and his family will forever cherish the memories and experiences that they shared with him. His family feels truly blessed to have been able to know him as a husband, father, grandpa and papa and will forever remember him by the beautiful and fun moments they shared together throughout his time on Earth.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Jeanette DeVries; and his sister, Agnes Haynes.
Bill is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 66 years, Lillian Mattingly Haynes; their children, Rebecca (Phillip) Tooley and Brian (Natalie) Haynes; his 10 grandchildren, Nicole (Ray) Pottgieser, Nicholas (Tiffany) Tooley, Sabrina Davila (Nelly) DeVries, Ryan Tooley, Ashlee Gerould, Brandon (Allison) Haynes, Woody DeVries, Adam (Jade) Haynes, Hailey (Justin) Wheeler and Daniel Haynes; his great-grandchildren, Sofia, Lincoln, Ryker and Gracie; his brothers, Jimmy Haynes, Paul (Ann Marie) Haynes, Eddie (Mary) Haynes, Robert (the late Mary Jo) Haynes and Frankie (Priscilla) Haynes; and his sisters, Helen (Robert) Ward and Regina (the late Tony) Mayfield.
The funeral Mass will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
All who attend services for Mr. Haynes shall be within current health and safety directives. Please see signage at the door regarding personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Our Lady of Lourdes, 4029 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
