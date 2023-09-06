William “Barney” Scales, 64, of Utica, passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born April 7, 1959, in Daviess County. Barney retired from Kaiser Aluminum in Warwick County, Indiana and worked for the Thrifty Nickel for 15 years. He enjoyed going to flea markets, gun shows, and fishing. Barney loved watching Westerns and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha “Rachel” Haynes Scales.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Nancy Rhinerson Scales; children, Staci Freels (Chester), Johnna “Shelli” O’Bryan (Randy), and Joshua Scales (Jennifer), all of Utica, and Rachel Scales of Florence; seven grandchildren, Chelsie Reynolds, Darian Freels, Breayna Gaither, Aliya Gaither, and William, Jonathan, and Jaclynn Scales; four great-grandchildren, Brantley, Oliver, Lincoln, and Levi Reynolds, and twins on the way; and two cousins, John and Joe Haynes.
A private family burial will be held in Elmwood Cemetery with James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory handling the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented