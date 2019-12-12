William Bedford Kirk Sr., 92, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Owensboro Regional Health Hospital. Mr. Kirk was born March 31, 1927, to the late Estill and Connie Morgan Kirk in Habit.
He was a graduate of Daviess County High School and attended Western Kentucky University. William was an outstanding basketball player on the 1944-45 Daviess County basketball team and went on to play for Western Kentucky University. He served in the Merchant Marine at the end of World War ll. William married “the light of my life” Beverly Smith Kirk on Sept. 10, 1948, with dear, lifelong friends, Don and Norma Lashbrook, as their witnesses. Mr. Kirk was a lifelong farmer and a retired rural mail carrier for the Philpot Post Office.
He was a loving believer and servant of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Mr. Kirk was a faithful member of Bethabara Baptist Church, where he attended all of his life. He had a passion for gardening and sharing his produce with many neighbors and friends, was an avid UK basketball fan and loved bluegrass music. His main love and joy, though, was his family who dearly loved him.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy Kirk Schroader; brothers Arnold Kirk, Harold Kirk and Wilson Kirk; and dearly loved in-laws, Graham and Helen Smith.
Surviving are his wife of 71 years, Beverly Smith Kirk; daughters Martha Gipson (Mike) of Philpot and Amy Shearn (Lyndon) of Lewisport; and a son, (Buddy) William Bedford Kirk Jr. (Katie) of Charlotte, North Carolina. He is also survived by grandchildren Erin Beth Hardy (Jake), Paul Shearn (Kami), Kirk Shearn (Ashley), Katie Shearn (Trenton Albet), Josh Gipson (Leah), Mary Helen Roe (Daniel), Morgan Hall (Matt) and (Ford) William Bedford Kirk lll (Eden); along with ten great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and his dearly loved sister-in-law, (Sissy) Annette Cornell.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Bethabara Baptist Church, where visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Bethabara Baptist Church Cemetery.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Bethabara Baptist Church, Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, 2946 KY-142, Philpot, KY 42366 or Oneida Baptist Institute, 11 Mulberry St., Oneida, KY 40972.
Condolences may be left for the family of Mr. Kirk by visiting www.glenncares.com.
