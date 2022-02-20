William “Bill” A. Meloni, 51, of Owensboro passed away February 16, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Whittier, California native was born September 6, 1970. Bill was a lover of people and a friend to all. If the family realized they hadn’t seen him for hours, it was because he was off making friends. He was larger than life, unbelievably positive, and unapologetically himself. His hobbies included driving his boat too fast, listening to 80’s rock too loud, and buying a few too many motorcycles and cars to fix up and sell. He owned and operated a drug, alcohol, and domestic violence recovery program and was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He and his family are sealed together for eternity.
Those who remain to honor his memory include his wife of 27 years, Carrie Irwin Meloni; six children, Andrew (Haley), Cory (Skylar), Rebekah, Clark, Miles, and Molly; sister, Cindy Jean (Shane); brothers, Mark Leach (Laura) and Rod Leach.
The funeral service for Bill Meloni will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and Wednesday from 12 p.m. until time of service at the church.
Condolences and memories for the family of Bill Meloni may be left at www.glenncares.com.
