William “Bill” A. Tomb III, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born March 25, 1941, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to the late Louise Tomb and William A. Tomb Jr. He was a proficient athlete growing up and attended the University of Wisconsin and Western Michigan Universities on sports scholarships in basketball and baseball respectively. Post graduation, Bill signed with the Minnesota Twins, playing minor league baseball for four years. His love for sports continued as he coached Little League and Babe Ruth baseball for several years. He was a small business owner running Carpet World and Leisure Hut up until his retirement. He spent his golden years in loving companionship with his wife, Judith Ann Aalbregtse Tomb, and two dogs, Peanut and Chloe.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Darryl Tomb.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judith, and three kids, Bob William Tomb (Becky), Teresa Louise Tomb, and Scott Joseph Tomb (Sherri). Bill was well known for his wit, and love of his grandkids, Ava, Alex, Ella, and Austin.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave., Owensboro. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday in the parish hall at the church.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club, 3415 Buckland Square, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
