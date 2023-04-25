William (Bill) Arnold Ford, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Hermitage Health Care and Rehabilitation. He was born Aug. 5, 1943, in Owensboro to the late Sam and Helen Ford. He was a lifelong member of Bethabara Church. Bill served in the U.S. Airforce for four years and retired after many years from being a mechanic and was very passionate about his work and never minded helping someone else work on their car. Bill enjoyed watching UK sports and Nascar. He was also a member of the Crazy Horse Mustang Club. Bill loved his three grandchildren more than anything.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Sumner Ford, and his son, Aaron Ford.
Bill is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Fencak (Todd); a sister, Betsy Sumner-List (Frank); grandchildren, Jacob Fencak, Hunter Ford, and Carter Ford; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill will now be reunited with his love, Carolyn, and son, Aaron.
The graveside funeral service for Bill will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Bethabara Cemetery, with Brother Gerald officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Bethabara Church.
Memories and condolences for the family of Bill Ford may be left at www.glenncares.com.
