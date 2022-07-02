William “Bill” Bristow, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born April 10, 1947, in Owensboro to the late Charles and Thelma Margaret Bristow. Bill was disabled and retired from Specialty Foods after 32 years of employment. He was a simple, content man who loved spending time with his family, watching movies, playing games, camping, and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Wilson, and a brother, James Bristow.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Anna Bristow; two daughters, Teresa (John) Rybicki and Tina (Mike) Mills; a brother, Mike Bristow; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
