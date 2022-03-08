William “Bill” Casey, 63, of Beaver Dam, passed away on February 28, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born on December 31, 1958, in Hartford, to George Love & Elsie Pearl Casey.
Bill was a saved man and a member of Bible Baptist Church. Brother Cleatus Bowman led him to the Lord in October 2007.
His love of music spans all genres. His favorite playlist consisted of Waylon, George Jones, and anything Bro. Cleat Bowman chose to sing. While listening to the music, his memories and stories would flow like clouds on an evening sky, colorful and never-ending.
He perfected his poker face, surrounded by family and friends, reminding them “you can’t play on short money” and “make it easy on yourself.” His skill shooting pool was renowned locally, and he was affectionately nicknamed the “Mayor of 9th St.”
Tonight as you say your prayers, Bill is up there praying for you too! To his loved ones, he says “Keep Rollin’ with the Flow” and “make a commotion like a D-O-G.”
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Michelle Elaine Casey; his siblings, Shirley Jane Casey, Radon C. Casey, Thelma Pearl Daugherty, Ira Lafe (Mikey) Casey, and Georgia Love Casey, Jr.
Bill leaves behind his sweetheart of 15 years, Becky Harris; daughter, Crystal Gayle (Robert) Pillow; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Louise Lindsey, Mark Allen Lindsey, Jr., Ethan Foster Wolfe, William James Haerle, and Nicole Gayle Haerle; and sisters, Virginia Rae (Johnny) Miller, and Alice (Dan) Meddaugh.
The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 11, at Bible Baptist Church, 819 S. Main Street Beaver Dam. Please join us in remembering Bill.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
