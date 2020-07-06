William “Bill” Earl Sims Sr., 80, of Whitesville, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 20, 1939, in Paradise, to the late Essie Earl Sims and Nola Elizabeth Johnson Sims. Bill started working at NSA (Century Aluminum) in 1970 and retired from there over 30 years later as a maintenance mechanic and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He truly enjoyed the outdoors, from hunting of all types especially deer hunting, fishing, shooting guns and even taxidermy. His ancestry has also shown that he is a piece of the Cherokee heritage and Scottish and Wales royalty. Bill was a very talented artist, he enjoyed painting and drawing. Bill also truly loved and enjoyed being a Popaw to his grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his Angel baby in 1963; a brother, Jerry Sims Sr.; and a sister, Gerline Hammers.
Bill is survived by his wife, Stella Sims; his two children, Lana S. Church (Brian), and a son, William E. Sims Jr., both of Hawesville; two grandchildren, Krystyn Church (Taylor Hagan), of Philpot and Kiefer Church (Hannah Cooper); two sisters, Patty Sheaffer, of Owensboro and Joan Boxx (Jim), of Arnold, Missouri; mother of his children, Betty Teasley; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service for Bill Sims, with limited attendance due to health directives, will be held at Noon, Thursday July 8, 2020 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 until 7 p.m. and Thursday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation and service please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
The family would truly appreciate that if you are coming to the visitation or service to please wear any type of camouflage clothing that you may have, to honor Bill and his love for hunting and the outdoors.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 135 West Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville, KY 40202.
Memories and condolences for the family of Mr. Sims may be left at www.glenncares.com.
