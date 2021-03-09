William “Bill” Edward Danhauer Jr., 94, passed away March 6 at his home surrounded by family. He was born Jan. 20, 1927, the fourth of six sons, to the late William E. Danhauer, Sr. and Freda Elizabeth Schmitt.
Bill graduated from St. Frances Academy in Owensboro and then immediately joined the Navy during WWII. After the war he graduated from Louisville Pharmacy School, which would later become UK Pharmacy School. In 1950 he returned to Owensboro to join his father, Wm. Sr., and brother, James, at Danhauer Drugs where he remained active in the business for 70 years. He married the late Anna Jean Graf that same year.
Bill was very active in Kiwanis, serving as president for several years and also served on the KY State Board of Health. He has been active in his faith community at St. Stephen Cathedral serving on numerous committees, parish council, and other ministries.
He was fond of working with miniatures and modeling, enjoyed boating, travel, and gardening, especially working with roses.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, James, Charles, Norbert, Thomas and Fr. Richard Danhauer, and most recently by his wife of 70 years, Jean.
He is survived by his seven children, Kathryn (Allen) Wolsing, Mary Danhauer, Freda (Thomas) Ruby, Nancy (Steve) Velotta, David (Karen) Danhauer, Jeff (Jennifer) Danhauer, and Chris (Joe) Schepers; 21 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren.
Services will be Noon, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and again Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church.
Services will be live-streamed on Precious Blood Catholic Church’s Facebook page https://m.facebook.com/Precious-Blood-
Catholic-Church-133532383489584/.
All who wish to honor Bill at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home and church for the safety of all those in attendance.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Carmel Home; 2501 Old Hartford Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes for the Carmel Home along with Mass envelopes will be available.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Danhauer. Share your messages of condolence with the family of William “Bill” Edward Danhauer and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented