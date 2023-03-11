William “Bill” Eugene James, 87, passed away Thursday, Mar. 9, 2023, at Wellington Parc with his daughter by his side. He was born Mar. 28, 1935, in Owensboro to the late Edward and Viola White James. Bill was a retired heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed gardening, horse racing, visiting his friends at Dee’s Diner, and visiting with his neighbors. He loved watching sports and had been a Wildcat fan his entire life. To Bill, John Wayne was the greatest, most entertaining actor ever!
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Nola James, in Aug. 2022. He will also reunite with his siblings, Mary Unser, and Hubert, Sherman, Marvin, Douglas, and Ed James.
He is survived by his son, Keith James; daughter and son-in-law, Danny and Debbie Stevens; grandsons, Dusty (Sherri) Stevens and Scott (Megan) Stevens; three great-grandchildren that he adored, Lexi, Deacon, and Sophia Stevens; sister, Martha Brumbaugh; brother-in-law, James Donaldson; and several nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Mar. 13, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
