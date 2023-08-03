William “Bill” Eugene Rhinerson, Jr., 76, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
He was born Sept. 20, 1946, in Owensboro to the late William E. Rhinerson, Sr. and Eula M. Havener Rhinerson.
He was a United States Marine veteran that served in the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Buckby.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Linda Rhinerson; children, Robin K. Benoit (Vince) and Troy Paulin (Jessica); grandchildren, Christian Paulin, Deaneal Barndt, Hannah Paulin, Carson Paulin, Diana Heflin, and Kami Davis; great-grandchildren, Finley Paulin and Ledger Paulin; a special child and buddy, Allias Payne; siblings, Nancy Scales, Patty McGraw, Janet Nash, Debbie Bittel, and Mike Rhinerson; along with nieces, nephews, and special friends.
There will be no service or visitation.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is handling the arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented