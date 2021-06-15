William “Bill” Everett Carlock Sr., 82, of Owensboro, took his last breath here on earth before taking his very next breath in his heavenly home, on Sunday, June 13, 2021. He was born Aug. 24, 1938, in Owensboro, to the late Urban Everett and Mary Evelyn Hidenrite Carlock. Bill’s family was blessed to have him here for 82 years and blessed to be able to have the whole family surround him and hold his hands in his final moments. He was the epitome of hard work. Bill owned his own roofing company for over 42 years where he worked on roofs with nothing more than a hammer and nails, never using a nail gun.
Bill was a wonderful man, husband, and father. He also loved to travel, especially to the mountains and Las Vegas.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Diana Devins; and a brother, Morris Carlock.
Bill is survived by his wife of 64 years, Peggy Duke Carlock; a daughter, Cindy Konken (Tim); a son, William “Bill” Carlock, Jr. (Karen Carrico); grandchildren, Tyler Free (Crystal), Dr. Jordan Carlock (Erin), and Chase Carlock; a step-grandchild, Alex Konken; great-grandchildren, Blaize Free, Autumn Free, Tanner Carlock and Millie Carlock; and a sister, Carolyn Westerfield.
The funeral service for Bill will be held noon Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Scott Seiber officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 until 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences for the family of Bill Carlock Sr. may be left at www.glenncares.com.
