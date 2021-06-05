William “Bill” F. Lyninger, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Aug. 19, 1943, in New Albany, Indiana, to the late James and Josephine Marret Lyninger. Bill was a tireless worker. He was a retired bricklayer of 45 years, 30 of those years to the IN/KY Local #4 Union. He enjoyed fishing, was an avid fan of NASCAR and watched every sport available on TV. Bill enjoyed different types of music from Johnny Cash and Buddy Holly to opera. He loved his family and his grandchildren, especially getting to spend time with his younger grandchildren, Gavin and Hawkins, who seemed to sprinkle just a little more sunshine into his life.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his second set of parents, Mack Tom Hagan and Helen Marret Hagan; three brothers, Charles, Raymond and Joseph Lyninger, all of New Albany, Indiana; and a sister, Ruth Roberts of New Albany, Indiana.
Bill is survived by his wife of 48 years, Clara “Sissy” Higdon Lyninger; two sons, Bill Lyninger (Melissa) and Eric Lyninger (Kimberly), both of Bowling Green; two daughters, Annette Lyninger of South Carolina and Patty Lyninger of North Carolina and their children; grandchildren Michael, Courtney, Gavin and Hawkins Lyninger, Austyn Buckman and Marcus Jones; several great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; two brothers, Jimmy Lyninger (Linda) of Taylorsville and Phillip Lyninger (Helen) of Crestwood; and sisters-in-law Mary Helen Rhodes (Tony), Karla Higdon and Stella Higdon.
The service for Bill Lyninger will be 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or service for Mr. Lyninger shall be within current health and safety directives. Please see signage at the door regarding personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Heartford House, c/o Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Bill Lyninger may be left at www.glenncares.com.
