LUTZ, FLORIDA — William “Bill” George Hayden, M.D., 84, of Lutz, Florida, passed peacefully at his home with his loving family beside him on Saturday, April 1, 2023, following a year of declining health. Bill was born on a cold and snowy November night in 1938 to William T. and Leola C. Hayden in Owensboro, a river city he would love his entire life.
After his graduation from Owensboro Senior High in 1956, Bill began his collegiate career at the University of Kentucky. While at UK he joined the Kappa Alpha Fraternity, studied engineering, and had a lot of fun. Following a stint in the workforce and three years in Kentucky’s Army National Guard, Bill enrolled at the Georgia Institute of Technology to complete his undergraduate degree switching his major to applied biology. Putting his nose to the grindstone, Bill had decided he wanted to be a surgeon, not just a medical doctor, but a surgeon. He wanted to not only know the workings of the human body but to be expertly skilled to repair it when needed.
Upon graduating from Georgia Tech, Bill was accepted to the University of Louisville School of Medicine. While there Bill was the editor of “Tractions” the school’s student publication and a member of the Alpha Kappa Kappa medical fraternity. Bill became a reserve commissioned officer in the United States Army, serving in the Medical Service Corps and ultimately rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, Reserve. After graduation from medical school, Bill chose to follow a much-admired professor who was becoming the Dean of an up-and-coming new training program at the University of South Florida College of Medicine, Tampa General Hospital and Affiliated Hospitals.
For the next five years of internship and residency, Bill perfected his general, vascular, and thoracic surgical skills, bedside manner, and medical ethics under the watchful eyes of a favorite mentor, Dr. Roger T. Sherman, who taught his young interns and residents “the opening, exploration, and repair of the living human body is an awesome responsibility afforded only a few. It should be seen as a privilege and high honor,” words which Bill would take to heart. There at Tampa General Hospital not only did Bill accept that awesome responsibility, become a published author on vascular shunting in the American Surgeon Journal, and rise to the level of Chief Resident, but he also met the operating room nurse who would become his wife, office nurse, scrub nurse, and surgical first assistant. Deborah and Bill were married in July 1974. Bill returned home to Owensboro to establish his surgical practice. He spent close to 25 years on the staff of Our Lady of Mercy, Perry County Memorial, and Owensboro Daviess County hospitals where he served as Chief of Staff or Chief of Surgery over the years.
His solo practice evolved into GTV Surgical Associates as partners were added. Bill was a fierce advocate for his patients and expected the best from all who cared for them. He took pride in staying informed and up-to-date in his specialties. He was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and American Board Certified in Surgery. Bill held a Charter Membership in the American Society of General Surgeons. His love of aviation as an instrument and twin-engine rated private pilot prompted Bill to receive from the FAA a Certificate of Designation as an Aviation Medical Examiner. Bill also held a membership in the Flying Physicians Association. He was proud to hold the designation of Kentucky Colonel bestowed upon him by former Governor Louie B. Nunn.
Bill had a certain “Joie de Vivre”, exuberant enjoyment of life, that led him to wonderful experiences such as scuba diving a blue hole off the coast of Eleuthera, flying across Cuba in a single-engine plane, hiking up to the crater of Mt. Vesuvius, becoming a certified Tahitian Shark diver, parasailing off the coast of Mexico, horseback riding through Big Sky country, biking down Mt. Haleakala on Maui, flying circles over the crater of Mt. St. Helens, taking his family on wonderful vacations, and making his Deb’s fondest dreams come true.
Bill was a loyal and generous friend with a definite mischievous streak to which several friends could attest. Bill’s love of golf was lifelong. Most Thursday afternoons and Saturday mornings found Bill with his buddies playing golf. He enjoyed the competition and camaraderie. Bill’s first tournament win came as a teen and his last tournament win came when he was close to 80 years of age. Of course, there were many wins in between.
Retirement brought Bill and Deb back to Florida where the weather permitted playing golf year-round, and they were closer to family. After a short time being retired, Bill wanted to do more with his time and became an adjunct professor at the University of Tampa and Hillsborough Community College, teaching anatomy and physiology. His real-life stories of the operating room made him a popular instructor and his classes were always full.
Yes, Bill loved golf, piloting his own plane, the practice of surgery, the Kentucky Wildcats, Chick-fil-A sandwiches, Chocolate Chess Pie, and cookies, but above all, he loved his family.
Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 48 years, Deborah (Giberti); son, Tony (Jess) Hayden, grandson, Brooks, granddaughter, Scout, all of Tampa, Florida; son, Billy (Valerie) Hayden of Woodstock, Georgia; and “brother”, John Richard Sargent (Lynn) of Nice, France.
Heartfelt thanks are sent to our extended Giberti family for their support, care, and love during these difficult days.
Per Bill’s wishes a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to Meals on Wheels of Tampa, 5320 North Blvd., Tampa, FL 33603.
Expressions of condolences can be made at www.HopewellFuneral.com.
Commented