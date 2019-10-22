PLANO, Texas -- William Hardin Griffin, 88, of Plano, passed away on Oct. 13 at his home in after a lengthy illness.
Griffin was born Oct. 11, 1931, in Owensboro. He grew up in Daviess County, where his father Henry Griffin was the county clerk for the county. His father passed away in 1941 and was succeeded by his wife and Bill's mother, Katherine. Mrs. Griffin filled her late husband's unfilled term and then was elected by voters to continue the job until her retirement.
Bill Griffin graduated from Daviess County High School in 1950 and later graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in geology. He married his wife, Jean Best Griffin, on Sept. 11, 1954. They had become acquainted while attending high school together.
After his graduation from college, Griffin joined the United States Air Force, where he served in Wyoming and Arizona as an officer in housing requisitions. After his honorable discharge, he began a 31-year career working in the oil business with Sunray D-X, which later was merged into the Sun Oil Company. The Griffins worked in Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Tennessee before moving to Plano, Texas in 1978 with Sun. He retired from the company in 1989.
Griffin was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Plano. He was loved by the church's parishioners, who enjoyed his hard work with flower arrangements and his involvement with all facets of the church.
Bill was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be missed by all.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jean Ann Best Griffin; his son and daughter-in-law, Tim and DeDe Griffin, of Corpus Christi, Texas; his daughter-in-law, Jamie Keough Griffin, of Farmers Branch; and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Patrick Griffin; his father, Henry McHenry Griffin; his mother, Katherine Bell Griffin; his brother, Henry McHenry Griffin Jr.; and his sister, Margaret Griffin.
A memorial funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at the First United Methodist Church in Plano.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials to be sent to the First United Methodist Church in Plano.
