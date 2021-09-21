CALHOUN — William “Bill” Henry Jones, Sr., 73, of Calhoun, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at his home. He was born May 9, 1948 in Butler County to the late Victor Persian Jones and Vera Myrtle Kassinger Jones. Bill retired from Glenn Farms in West Louisville and had worked for John Kuegel Farms for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Jimmy, Jerry, Larry, Kenny, Ruby, and Allen.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joyce Ann Jones; son, Billy Jones (Cassie); three daughters, Cathy Case (Jeff), Sherry Jones (Kevin), and Kim Castlen; seven grandchildren, Jordan, Star, Felicia, Tearra, Josh, Ryan, and Ashlie; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dan Jones (Geraldine) and Victor Jones (Sue); and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
