William “Bill” Herrell, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 31, 1937, in Hatfield, Indiana to the late Clay and June Herrell. Bill retired with 43 years in banking where he served as vice president. He served as president of several clubs and organizations. He loved camping, golfing, NASCAR races, and spending time with family. Bill owned a business in Friendly Village where he helped renters and was very generous.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his true love of 63 and a half years, Martha Hayden Herrell; brother-in-law, Jim Meece; nephews, Donnie and Scot Herrell; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Strehl; son-in-law, Mike English; and a great-granddaughter, Hannah Grace Pharr.
Bill is survived by a son, David Herrell; daughter, Debbie Herrell English; granddaughters, Melissa Kessinger, Mary Cullen, and Tiffani Pharr; grandsons, Brandon English and Nathaniel Herrell; great-grandsons, Jeremiah, Canaan, Taylor, Brenton, Brayden, Clayton, Colton, and Seaton; great-granddaughters, Mirabella and Olivia; brother, Dennis Herrell (Sharon); sisters, Anna Joyce Meece and Bettye Weatherholt; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roy Hayden (Gayle) and Ruth Mumford (Dr. Mark); and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Sorgho. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until noon Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
