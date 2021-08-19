William “Bill” Hinton Sr., 71, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born June 3, 1950, in Owensboro to the late Jean Kelly and William “Bill” Lee Hinton. Bill was an electrician for Local 1701. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and old cars. Bill was a man with few words unless you got him talking about cars or electrical work.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Pat Parson.
Left to honor his memory is his wife of 41 years, Marsha Warren Hinton; daughters Lucretia (Troy) Horne and Misty (Ron) Camron; son Byron (Jesse) Hinton; brother Robin Hinton; grandchildren Jennifer, Austin, Keegan, Landon, Gage, McKayla and Kenzie; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. The committal service will be 10 a.m. Monday in the chapel at Rosehill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
