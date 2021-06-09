William “Bill” J. Goins, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at his home with his family by his side. The Mayfield native was born July 15, 1933, to the late Lucille Goins.
Bill was an active member of Immaculate Parish for 62 years. He was a graduate of St. Joseph High School in Mayfield. As a Navy veteran, he served on the USS Essex during the Korean War. Bill graduated from Brescia University in business, accounting and finance. His first employment was with T.J. Bartlett Gulf Oil Co., and then he did the finances for Thompson Home Contractors and Lumber Co. Eventually, he retired from Our Lady of Mercy Hospital as the financial director after 21 years. After retirement, he served as the director of finance for the Glenmary Home Mission Sisters for 15 more years before entering retirement again. He enjoyed hunting artifacts, camping, fishing and being at home with his lovely wife and spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 63 years, Laura Jean (Frey) Goins; son Drew Goins and wife Kim of Clarksville, Tennessee; daughters Mary Emily McNulty and husband John of Owensboro, Sally Henry and husband Shawn of Columbus, Ohio, and Jane Washington and husband John of Versailles; 10 grandchildren, Jonathon McNulty, Anna West, Hannah Goins, Molly Goins, Garrison Goins, Will Henry, Aaron Henry, Hayden Henry, Katie Washington and Graham Washington; two great-grandchildren, Warren McNulty and Nolan West; brother Robert “Bob” Goins of Mayfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express special appreciation to Cathy Holt for her compassionate care.
The service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday with prayers at 5 p.m. Burial with military honors will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation or service for Mr. Goins shall be within current health and safety directives. Please see signage at the door regarding personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Glenmary Sisters, P.O. Box 22264, Owensboro, KY 42304 and Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Bill Goins may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented