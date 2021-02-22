William “Bill” John Texas, 70, of Owensboro, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born on April 29, 1950, in Daviess County, to the late Raymond and Beulah Texas.
Bill was preceded in death by his sons, Kevin Wayne Brown and Steven Howard Brown; sisters, Sandra Embry and Jane Frazier.
Survivors include his wife, Nora Texas; four daughters, Tammy (Ramiro) Morales, Betty Bolin, Rita Texas, and Christina M. Texas; one son, Rigo Hernandez; 14 grandkids, Bradley (Whitney) Alsup, Jason (Chasity) Alsup, Adam (Ashley) Alsup, Alisha (Jeremy) Bethel, Ashley Alsup, Juan Roblero Morales, Cassandra Bolin, Patrick (McKenzie) Bolin, Tyler (Mercedes) Bolin, Jessica Bolin, Chloe Myers, Brianna Texas, Lindsey Parker, and Nathan Parker, and Kayla Hernandez; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, James A. (Rita) Texas; two sisters, Janet Harrison, and Mary (Raymond) Baxter.
Memorial Service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the funeral or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Bill Texas Memorial Fund at www.davisfuneralhome.com or 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
