William “Bill” Joseph Walker, 58, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 2, 1964, in Daviess County to the late William H. Walker and Christine Beal Walker. Bill was a salesman by trade, but an outdoorsman by nature. When not golfing, he could be found in a hunting stand of the season. He was a graduate of Brescia College, and was also a loving father of three and did everything possible to have an active role in their lives. He could be found coaching his children’s sporting events when he was able.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Walker.
He is survived by his two daughters, Erin Michelle Walker of Owensboro and Jessica Leigh Walker of Atlanta, Georgia; son, William Evan Walker of Nashville, Tennessee; the mother of his children, Janice Carrico Walker; two nieces, Sheryl Zoglmann and Jeanine Woods; and a nephew, Richard Hays.
The funeral Mass will be noon Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Thursday and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
