FORDSVILLE — William “Bill” Knight, 87, of Fordsville, died Saturday, December 11, 2021. He was retired from Green River Electric and was an Army veteran. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Knight; his son, William J. Knight; and his parents, Joe and Daisy Knight.
Survivors include two daughters, Tina (Jim) Zieman, of Robards, and Tammy (Jeff) Bartlett, of Fordsville; two grandchildren, Justin (Chasity) Bartlett and Andrea (Gregory McLaughlin) Bartlett, both of Fordsville; and five great-grandchildren, Kealey, Levi, Waylon, Ariel and Remi.
Graveside services are 12 p.m. Wednesday at Fordsville Cemetery. Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville. Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
