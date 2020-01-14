GREENVILLE — William “Bill” Lloyd Tucker, 58, of Greenville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, after a short-term illness at Baptist Health in Madisonville. Bill was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 5, 1961. He graduated from Southport High School in Indianapolis, Indiana, in 1980. He graduated from Vincennes University in 1984. He proudly served in the USAF from 1986-1990, and went on to serve in the Army Reserves for about two years. Bill was active in serving our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. He loved his church family. He loved and cherished his wife! Bill loved watching the Kentucky Wildcats play basketball and football. He also loved hunting and fishing. He was looking at fishing kayaks for after his retirement. He enjoyed traveling at home and abroad.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Hill Tucker; parents Lloyd and Rebecca Tucker; maternal grandmother Jo Reed McGehee; mother-in-law Pauletta (Vernon) Richardson; sisters-in-law Paula (Charlie) Hare, Brenda Pulliam, and Debbie Hill; brother-in-law Ronnie (Judy) Hill; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, with Bro. Steve Mead officiating, assisted by Bro. Billy Thompson. Burial in Friendship Cemetery with graveside military honors. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City and Wednesday after 10 a.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented