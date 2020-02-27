LEWISPORT — William “Bill” Mangelluzzi, 69, of Lewisport, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 17, 1950, to Lorene Griffith. Bill worked for the City of Owensboro Sanitation. He was a member of the Catholic faith.
Private services will take place at a later date.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Mangelluzzi.
